Peralta (3-0) allowed one run on one hit and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in a 3-1 win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Peralta was absolutely dominant Friday. The 25-year-old allowed his only hit of the night when AJ Pollock homered off him to begin the fifth and managed to issue just one walk for a second straight start. The right-hander was battling for a rotation spot during spring training and has undoubtedly run away with the opportunity as he currently owns a 2.25 ERA and 45:14 K:BB over 28 innings. He's next expected to pitch on the road against the Phillies next week.