Peralta tossed a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. He struck out two batters and walked one.

It was hardly a save situation for Peralta with the Brewers up 7-0 when he entered the game, but he looked particularly sharp making his first big-league appearance since Aug. 29, hitting 96 on the radar gun and commanding his off-speed stuff. The Brewers have taken measures to limit his innings as the season has wound down, but he should still garner consideration for a spot on the Brewers' playoff roster should they reach the postseason.