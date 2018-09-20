Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Pitches for first time this month
Peralta tossed a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. He struck out two batters and walked one.
It was hardly a save situation for Peralta with the Brewers up 7-0 when he entered the game, but he looked particularly sharp making his first big-league appearance since Aug. 29, hitting 96 on the radar gun and commanding his off-speed stuff. The Brewers have taken measures to limit his innings as the season has wound down, but he should still garner consideration for a spot on the Brewers' playoff roster should they reach the postseason.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Set for relief role upon return•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Optioned to minors•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Roughed up by Reds in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Seven scoreless in strong showing•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Falls to 5-4•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....