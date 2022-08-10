Peralta (4-2) earned the victory Tuesday over Tampa Bay, striking out four in five innings while allowing two runs on two hits.

Peralta allowed a single and a two-run homer in the third inning to account for the only baserunners against him. He retired every other batter he faced and got through the five frames while throwing 65 pitches. It was his second start since coming off the injured list after losing two-plus months with a lat injury. His pitch count will likely rise for his next start, early next week against the Dodgers.