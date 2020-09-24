Peralta was placed on the paternity list Thursday.
Peralta has pitched well recently as he's allowed just one run over his last five appearances while earning two wins during that time. However, he'll now be sidelined after the birth of his child. Players usually spend approximately three days on the paternity list, so it's unclear whether he'll return during the regular season. However, he could be available out of the bullpen if the Brewers qualify for the postseason. Left-hander Eric Lauer was recalled in a corresponding move.