Peralta tossed a scoreless inning in Thursday's game against the Giants.

Peralta began the spring on a high note by pitching a perfect first inning. He'll compete with Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff for a spot in the starting rotation throughout camp, although all three hurlers appear to have an equal shot at securing the spot, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. "I think you'll hear me say all three names together. Right now, I see them all together," manager Craig Counsell stated. "It's hard for me to separate them. I think it's the most fair to put them together." It's also worth noting that Peralta also tacked on some muscle over the offseason to help him get through an entire year in the big leagues if needed, per McCalvy. He'll need to demonstrate consistency to his manager if he wishes to separate himself from the rest of the pack.