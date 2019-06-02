Manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Peralta is likely to make a spot start later this week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers are being forced to shuffle their starting rotation with Gio Gonzalez (arm) and Jhoulys Chacin (back) landing on the injured list, and Peralta looks to be one of the beneficiaries. Monday's off day means the team won't need an additional starter until Saturday versus Pittsburgh, but the young righty could be slotted in earlier if Counsell wants to provide someone an extra day of rest. Peralta allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits over 3.1 innings during his last appearance Friday.