Peralta (1-0) allowed one hit and four walks while striking out eight across five scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Cubs.

Peralta appeared as a reliever on Opening Day, but Tuesday marked his first start of the campaign. He flashed tremendous swing-and-miss stuff, racking up 17 swinging strikes across 91 total pitches and also limited the Cubs to just one extra-base hit. The only downside to his performance were the four free passes, which helped to balloon his pitch count and limit him to five frames. Nevertheless, the outing was overwhelmingly positive for Peralta, who lines up to make his next start Monday in a rematch against the Cubs.