Peralta (6-2) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out six over seven innings, but he took the loss Wednesday versus Cincinnati.

Two of the five hits Peralta allowed were RBI doubles, which accounted for the runs he gave up. The right-hander hasn't allowed more than two runs in a start since May 5, a span of seven straight starts. He has a 2.28 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 104:29 K:BB across 75 innings this year. Peralta lines up for a favorable road start in Arizona next week.