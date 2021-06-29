Peralta allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out eight across six innings in a win over the Cubs on Monday. He did not factor into the decision.

Peralta allowed a two-run home run to Ian Happ in the first inning, but he settled in with five scoreless innings thereafter and left the game through six frames with a 4-2 lead. He ended up not getting the win after the bullpen blew the lead, but it was his fifth quality start in his last six outings. The 25-year-old has a 2.17 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 87 innings along with a premium strikeout rate, as his 12.6 K/9 is good for fourth in all of baseball.