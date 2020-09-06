Peralta threw 1.2 scoreless innings in Saturday's loss to Cleveland. He did not allow a hit, struck out four batters and walked three.

Peralta had some command issues Saturday, but he was able to prevent the opponent from putting any runs on the scoreboard. Peralta has allowed multiple runs on four separate occasions this season, but since giving up a season-high four tallies in his first outing he has posted a 3.06 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB in 17.2 innings over nine relief appearances.