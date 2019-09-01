Peralta was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday.

Peralta was optioned to San Antonio on Aug. 18 after surrendering 10 earned runs across four innings throughout six appearances in the month. However, he had stretches of effectiveness prior to the meltdown, racking up 49 strikeouts across 39.2 innings as a reliever for the campaign. He's worked two inning stints at Triple-A since being sent down, so Peralta will likely work as a multi-inning reliever to close the season in Milwaukee.

