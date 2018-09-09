Peralta was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Peralta was roughed up in his last start Aug. 30 and sent to Triple-A, but returns to the Brewers after the minimum 10 days in the minors. The 22-year-old won't make any more starts this season -- barring any unforeseen circumstances -- but will be available out of the bullpen. Peralta had a 4.40 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 91:39 K:BB over 73.2 innings as a starter for Milwaukee this season.

