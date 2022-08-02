Peralta (lat) will be activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday to start against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers clearly didn't trade for Peralta, but he has not appeared in a game with the big club since May 22, so he can partly be viewed as a big post-deadline addition. Peralta threw only 52 pitches in his last rehab start, so he probably isn't ready for a full workload just yet. However, he should be back at full strength within a matter of weeks.