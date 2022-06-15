Manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Peralta (lat) has resumed throwing, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Peralta has been working out at the Brewers' extended spring training facility in Arizona over the last several days, but it's encouraging that he's now playing catch. The right-hander still faces a lengthy recovery process, as he was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday and will be ineligible to return until at least late July.
