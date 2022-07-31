Manager Craig Counsell said Peralta (lat) will return from his rehab assignment and join the Brewers during the upcoming series in Pittsburgh, which begins Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 26-year-old made his second minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Friday and threw 52 pitches across 3.1 innings, and the team has apparently seen enough to bring him back to the major-league club. Peralta isn't fully stretched out and may not immediately reclaim his spot in the starting rotation, and if that's the case he'll likely work in tandem with another pitcher for his first outing or two as he continues to build up his workload. He had a 4.42 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB across 38.2 innings (eight starts) before suffering the lat strain in late May.