Peralta (shoulder) will start Sunday's game against the Reds, Will Aldrich of MLB.com reports.
He last threw two innings Sept. 8 and has been throwing off the mound for only a few days, so Peralta may not go deep enough to qualify for the win. If he stays on turn, he will line up for a final start next weekend at home against the Marlins.
