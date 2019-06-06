Peralta (3-2) allowed one run on four hits and struck out nine over six innings Thursday in a win over the Marlins.

Peralta has struggled to get through the first inning of his starts so far this season, but he managed to breeze through the first Thursday and would go on to deliver a quality start. His only run allowed came in the sixth inning on a single to center field. The 23-year-old right-hander found success by pounding the strike zone (62 of 91 pitches were strikes) and by inducing seven groundouts. Peralta now owns a 5.11 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with a 52:13 K:BB over 44 innings this season, though he figures to be used as a reliever going forward.