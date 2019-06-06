Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Returns to winning ways
Peralta (3-2) allowed one run on four hits and struck out nine over six innings Thursday in a win over the Marlins.
Peralta has struggled to get through the first inning of his starts so far this season, but he managed to breeze through the first Thursday and would go on to deliver a quality start. His only run allowed came in the sixth inning on a single to center field. The 23-year-old right-hander found success by pounding the strike zone (62 of 91 pitches were strikes) and by inducing seven groundouts. Peralta now owns a 5.11 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with a 52:13 K:BB over 44 innings this season, though he figures to be used as a reliever going forward.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Confirmed as starter•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Likely to make spot start•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Moving to bullpen•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: No-decision against Phillies•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Named Monday's starter•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Strong showing as follower•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...