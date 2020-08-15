Peralta (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Cubs, allowing only one hit over two scoreless innings of relief while striking out five.

Entering the game in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and one out, Peralta needed only eight pitches to strike out Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber to end the Chicago rally. A three-run blast by Christian Yelich in the top of the sixth then made Peralta the winner. The right-hander has been incredible in long relief lately, reeling off nine shutout innings with an absurd 19:2 K:BB over his last three appearances, but whether that run of dominance will encourage the Brewers to give him another look in the rotation remains to be seen.