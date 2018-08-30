Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Roughed up by Reds in no-decision
Peralta didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 13-12 extra-inning win over the Reds, coughing up five runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out five.
The rookie's weak performance ended up being an afterthought in a wild 10-inning affair that saw even the normally dominant Josh Hader get tagged for four runs. Peralta's volatility continues to make him a risky fantasy play, as he's allowed five runs or more in three of seven starts since the All-Star break and posted a 6.19 ERA over that stretch, but his 10.2 K/9 in those 36.1 innings highlights his upside. He'll look for a better result in his next outing Monday at home against the Cubs.
