Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Scorched by Angels
Peralta didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 11-8 loss to the Angels, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and a walk over 3.1 innings while striking out five.
A pair of home runs by light-hitting Tommy La Stella were the big blows, but Peralta just couldn't get a big out when it counted, managing only six swinging strikes in 92 pitches (56 total strikes). The right-hander will take a 6.91 ERA, but an impressive 19:4 K:BB through 14.1 innings, into his next start Monday, at home against the Cardinals.
