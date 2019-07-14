Peralta struck out three batters over a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday's victory over the Giants.

Peralta was able to work around a couple one-out walks by eliminating any balls in play from the other three batters he faced in his frame. Peralta started eight games in the first half, but he came out of the bullpen in his last seven appearances, and figures to continue working in relief with the Brewers' rotation set coming out of the All-Star break.