Peralta was announced as a member of the Brewers' rotation Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Chase Anderson headed to the bullpen, manager Craig Counsell confirmed Peralta will open the season in Milwaukee's rotation. The young right-hander posted a 6.14 ERA through 7.1 innings this spring, though he also notched a 0.95 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB during those appearances. He'll look to build off the 4.25 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 he posted in 78.1 innings as a rookie last season.