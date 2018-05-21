Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Sent to minors
Peralta was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday.
While Peralta held his own in his first two major-league starts, he'll head back to the minors in order to clear a roster spot for Chase Anderson (illness), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 21-year-old prospect struggled with command at times, walking eight batters across 9.2 innings, but his 18 strikeouts over that same stretch offers a glimpse of the youngster's potential. Peralta will join the Sky Sox's rotation for now, but he could find his way back to Milwaukee relatively soon given his first showing in the majors. Still, he will not necessarily be the top option and the Brewers' rotation is getting healthy, so it's tough to guess exactly when his next call-up will come.
