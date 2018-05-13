Peralta will be recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday to start against the Rockies.

Peralta, who was scratched from his scheduled start with the SkySox on Saturday, will join the big club in order to make a spot start in place of Chase Anderson (illness), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 21-year-old prospect has impressed through seven minor-league starts this season, compiling a 5-1 record to go with his 3.63 ERA and 46:17 K:BB. Peralta, who will be making his major-league debut Sunday, will likely head back to the minors following his spot start.