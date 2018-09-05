Manager Craig Counsell said Peralta will be back with the Brewers in the near future but will not make any more starts for the team this season barring any unforeseen circumstances, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Peralta will be eligible to return to Milwaukee from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday. Though Counsell was straightforward with his line of thinking for the rest of the 2018 season, he remained adamant that Peralta is viewed as a starter by the organization, so expect to see Peralta compete for a rotation spot in spring training. Across 14 outings with the team this year, he's logged a 4.40 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 91:39 K:BB in 73.2 innings.