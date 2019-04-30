Peralta (shoulder) will return from the injured list to start Thursday against the Rockies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peralta will wind up missing two-and-a-half weeks with a shoulder issue. The 22-year-old had mixed results over his first four starts of the season, with one start lasting eight scoreless innings and the other three each lasting no more than 3.1 frames.

