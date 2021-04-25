Peralta didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cubs, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over four innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander checked out after throwing 81 pitches (52 strikes) and was in line for the loss until the Brewers' bats got rolling in the fifth inning. Peralta has struck out at least six batters in all five of his starts but has lasted longer than five innings only once, and his inefficiency does put a cap on his wins potential and fantasy value. He'll take a 2.45 ERA and 38:13 K:BB through 22 innings into his next outing Thursday at home against the Dodgers.