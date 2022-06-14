The Brewers transferred Peralta (lat) on Tuesday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

The transaction ensures that Peralta will be sidelined through the All-Star break, a development that was expected after Will Sammon of The Athletic reported earlier Tuesday that the right-hander recently resumed working out in Arizona but is still a month away from being ready to rejoin the Brewers' active roster. With Peralta being removed from the 40-man roster as a result of the move to the 60-day IL, the Brewers opened up a spot for right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez, who was claimed off waivers from the Twins.