Peralta will likely stick in the Brewers' rotation after his dominant big-league debut Sunday in Coors Field, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

When asked if he would be able to find another start for Peralta, who was technically only making a spot start, manager Craig Counsell laughed and said with a grin, "yeah, I think we'll be able to find one." Peralta struck out 13 batters over 5.2 scoreless innings against the Rockies, picking up the win and allowing just one hit while walking two. It was a historic start in many respects, as he became the first pitcher since Stephen Strasburg in 2010 to fan 13 or more in his big-league debut, and also set a Brewers rookie record with the 13 punch outs. His fourseam fastball was devastating up in the zone, generating 18 swinging strikes -- the best mark this season in the National League. While the Brewers could technically move forward without Peralta, he figures to slot into Brent Suter's spot, starting Friday in Minnesota.