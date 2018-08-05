Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Six strong innings
Peralta (5-2) allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Rockies.
Peralta turned in his first quality start since July 6, with the only blemish coming from a two-run home run by Trevor Story. He featured improved control, throwing 66 of his 107 pitches for strikes and starting 14 of the 22 batters he faced with a strike. He now has a walk rate 4.73 BB/9, which has caused him to fail to reach five innings pitched in three of his 10 starts. Despite his struggles to find the strike zone, Peralta has posted a 3.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 71 strikeouts across 53.1 innings.
