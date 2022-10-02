Peralta will start Sunday's game against the Marlins, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Peralta has worked two and 1.2 innings in two appearances since returning from the injured list Sept. 25. That said, it's unclear how deep into Sunday's game he'll be able to work, though the Brewers may be willing to push him a bit as they face a near must-win scenario to keep their postseason hopes alive.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Surrenders grand slam in relief•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Two innings in return Sunday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Activated ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Returning Sunday in Cincy•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Could return against Reds•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Cleared for mound work•