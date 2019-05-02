Manager Craig Counsell was noncommittal when asked whether Peralta will remain in the rotation, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "We're going to have to have a conversation about that," the skipper said.

Peralta was tagged for nine runs (six earned) on eight hits (two homers) and three walks while striking out three across four innings Thursday against the Rockies, raising his ERA and WHIP to 8.31 and 1.75, respectively, and prompting the Brewers to contemplate his status in the starting rotation moving forward. The young right-hander has flashed his potential at times, evidenced by his 25 strikeouts in 21.2 innings, but until he can show more consistency, the Brewers may be forced to turn elsewhere. Should Peralta temporarily lose his rotation spot, Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Aaron Wilkerson would all be options to take his spot.