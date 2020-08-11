Peralta struck out eight batters over four scoreless innings of relief in Monday's loss to the Twins. He allowed just one hit and walked just one batter in the outing.

The Brewers moved Peralta from the rotation into a long-relief role last week, and he has been dominant since the switch, tossing seven scoreless frames over two outings while allowing just five hitters to reach base and punching out 14 of them.