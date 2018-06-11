Peralta covered six innings Sunday for Triple-A Colorado Springs in its 3-2 loss to Sacramento. He gave up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 11.

Peralta was viewed as a candidate to start Sunday for the Brewers in Philadelphia, but those duties ultimately fell to Brandon Woodruff, who was summoned from Colorado Springs to fill in for an injured Zach Davies (shoulder). It's uncertain if Davies will return from the 10-day disabled list for his next scheduled turn, but Woodruff probably fared well enough in Sunday's outing to garner another start if necessary. With that in mind, Peralta's return to the big club doesn't appear imminent and he should continue to pitch for the Triple-A club on his normal schedule. The 22-year-old has posted a 2.89 ERA and 79:27 K:BB over 56 frames in the Pacific Coast League this season.