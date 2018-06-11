Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Sticks with Triple-A club
Peralta covered six innings Sunday for Triple-A Colorado Springs in its 3-2 loss to Sacramento. He gave up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 11.
Peralta was viewed as a candidate to start Sunday for the Brewers in Philadelphia, but those duties ultimately fell to Brandon Woodruff, who was summoned from Colorado Springs to fill in for an injured Zach Davies (shoulder). It's uncertain if Davies will return from the 10-day disabled list for his next scheduled turn, but Woodruff probably fared well enough in Sunday's outing to garner another start if necessary. With that in mind, Peralta's return to the big club doesn't appear imminent and he should continue to pitch for the Triple-A club on his normal schedule. The 22-year-old has posted a 2.89 ERA and 79:27 K:BB over 56 frames in the Pacific Coast League this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Could start for Brewers this weekend•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Sent to minors•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Can't find plate Saturday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: To make next start Saturday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Should stick in rotation•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Dazzles in 13-strikeout debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana