Peralta (2-0) gave up one run on two hits and two walks while fanning 10 across six innings in Monday's win over the Cubs.

Peralta has looked absolutely dominant in his first two starts of the campaign, allowing just one run while fanning 18 across 11 innings. The fact that he walked just two in this outing was a positive sign as well, as he allowed four free passes in his previous start against Chicago last week. Peralta is lined up to make his third start of the season at home against the Pirates on April 18.