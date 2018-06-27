Peralta (3-0) struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings against the Royals on Tuesday, allowing one hit and one walk on way to a win.

Peralta threw his second consecutive scoreless outing Tuesday, doing so on 102 pitches (70 strikes) while recording double-digit strikeouts for the second time in four starts. The young righty has allowed just seven hits in 22.2 innings while tallying 35 strikeouts against nine walks. He'll look to keep things going in a matchup with the Reds in Cincinnati in his next start.