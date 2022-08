Peralta did not factor into the decision against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking three over six innings.

Peralta earned a quality start in Saturday's contest, but with the game going to extra innings, he did not factor into the decision. He threw 54 of 95 pitches for strikes allowing two runs to score on a Willson Contreras homer in the fifth inning. The effort was his third quality start of the year and lowered his ERA to 4.08.