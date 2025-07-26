Peralta did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Marlins, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over five innings.

Peralta gave up a solo homer in the third inning but was otherwise sharp, generating 17 swinging strikes on 98 pitches. It was a solid rebound effort after the All-Star allowed four runs against the Dodgers on Saturday, and he's now yielded three earned runs or fewer in 20 of his 22 starts this season. He'll take a 2.81 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 131:42 K:BB across 121.2 innings into a home matchup with the Cubs next week.