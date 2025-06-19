Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Strikes out six in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peralta (7-4) earned the win against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts over five innings.
All three runs surrendered by Peralta came via the long ball, and he departed at 86 pitches with an 8-3 lead before the Cubs made a late push. While the 29-year-old snapped a streak of three straight quality starts, he's now yielded three earned runs or fewer in 15 of 16 outings this season. He'll carry a 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 90:34 K:BB across 88 innings into a home matchup with the Pirates next week.
