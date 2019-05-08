Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Strong showing as follower
Peralta (2-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five across five scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Nationals.
Peralta began in his outing in the third inning after Adrian Houser worked through two effective innings as the opener. Peralta followed suit, allowing multiple baserunners in only one of his five innings of work. While he still surrendered two walks, he began 14 of the 20 batters he faced with a strike, a positive sign for the potential of improved command. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, manager Craig Counsell hopes to employ an opener again for Peralta's next outing, which lines up to be at Philadelphia early next week.
