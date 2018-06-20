Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Strong start Tuesday
Peralta (2-0) was credited with the win Tuesday against the Pirates. He allowed just two hits while striking out seven over six scoreless innings.
Peralta turned in a brilliant effort Tuesday in what was just the third major-league start of his career. The young righty set down the side in order in four of his six frames and limited the Pirates to just two singles on the night. Peralta walked six batters in his last start against the Twins on May 19 but did not issue out a single free pass Tuesday. The 22-year-old now owns a 2.30 ERA with a 25:8 K:BB while only allowing six hits over his first 15.2 innings this season. Zach Davies (shoulder) will require a few more minor-league rehab outings, so Peralta could be in line for two or three more starts with the Brewers. Following the game, manager Craig Counsell confirmed that Peralta would make his next start Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
