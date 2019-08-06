Peralta allowed three earned runs over 0.2 innings in Monday's victory over the Pirates.

Peralta appeared to be settling into the Brewers' late-inning mix when he recorded two wins and a save between July 21-27, but it's unclear how secure he is in that role as things stand, as he has allowed at least one earned run in four straight appearances. The Brewers don't have many other options, though, which could help Peralta earn the opportunity to get back on track without losing his standing in the pecking order.

