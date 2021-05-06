Peralta (3-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Brewers fell 5-4 to the Phillies, coughing up five runs on four hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out eight.

All five runs crossed the plate in a rough first inning, and while Peralta was able to steady the ship afterward, Milwaukee's offense couldn't climb out of the hole. The right-hander threw 44 of 73 pitches for strikes, and he'll take a 3.38 ERA and impressive 53:17 K:BB through 32 innings into his next outing.