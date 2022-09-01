Peralta allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out three across five innings Wednesday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Peralta didn't get many strikeouts and instead relied upon nine flyball outs to shut down the Pittsburgh lineup. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in all six of his starts since returning from the injured list, though he has surprisingly only punched out 23 batters across 29.2 innings in that span. Even so, the stretch has helped him lower his ERA to 3.56 on the season.