Peralta (4-4) blew the save and took the loss in Thursday's 4-2 loss against Miami. He allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings.

Peralta entered Thursday's game up 2-0 in the seventh inning as a reliever and set down the side in order but cost the Brewers the game with a mistake to Avisail Garcia in the eighth. The 26-year-old loaded the bases on a couple of hits and a walk, and then Garcia tagged him for a huge grand slam to put the Marlins up 4-2 and saddle Peralta with his fourth loss of the season. When asked about it post-game, manager Craig Counsell defended his decision to use Peralta out of the bullpen, indicating that Peralta may remain a reliever to close the season. He now has a 3.77 ERA over 74 innings.