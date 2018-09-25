Peralta allowed one earned run over 3.2 innings of relief in Monday's victory over the Cardinals. He struck out three batters and not walk any.

Left-hander Dan Jennings started Monday's game in order to face lefty Matt Carpenter, and after Jennings retired Carpenter, Peralta was immediately summoned from the bullpen. Peralta did allow Carpenter to rap an RBI single in his next at-bat, but he was able to get through the fourth inning without allowing any other damage. It remains to be seen if Peralta will pitch again before the regular season comes to a close, but regardless, he has already had a successful rookie year, recording 96 strikeouts over 78.1 innings while posting a 4.25 ERA -- a mark that could be even better given his 3.71 FIP.