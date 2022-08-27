Peralta issued one walk and did not allow a hit over six innings in a 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs on Friday. He struck out five and did not factor into the decision.

Peralta had his second-best start of the season, dominating the Cubs lineup over six scoreless innings on 82 pitches. He only allowed one batter to reach base and left the game in line for the win before the bullpen coughed up the one-run lead. Peralta has looked good since coming back from a lat injury in the first week of August. He lowered his season-long ERA to 3.69 with the performance and has struck out 73 batters in 63.1 innings this year. He is expected to make his next start in a favorable matchup at home against the Pirates.