Peralta (shoulder fatigue) will be placed on the 15-day injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This is the same shoulder that Peralta strained in late May, causing him to miss 10 weeks. He also had Thursday's start pushed back a few days due to shoulder soreness. Peralta had an 11.6 K/9 before the initial IL stint and while he was effective (2.27 ERA, 0.82 WHIP) after returning Aug. 3, his K/9 plummeted to 7.4 in 31.2 innings before going back on the IL. Eric Lauer (elbow) had encouraging MRI results Thursday, but if he can't make a swift return to the rotation, the Brewers may have to go with a bullpen game for Peralta's next turn in the rotation.