Peralta will start Saturday against the Twins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It's no surprise that Peralta will stay in the rotation after his electrifying debut start in which he struck out 13 Rockies at Coors Field, and injuries to Zach Davies and Chase Anderson made Milwaukee's decision even easier. Peralta relied heavily on his fastball against Colorado, and it will remain to be seen if he can still baffle opposing hitters now that there's some major league tape on him. But Peralta does have two varieties of fastball, and if he can mix up like he did last time out against Colorado, which led to a whopping 18 swinging strikes on his fastballs, he has a chance to continue to impress in his rookie season.