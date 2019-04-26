Peralta (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance for Double-A Biloxi on Saturday, and if everything goes according to plan, he'll immediately return from the 10-day injured list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Peralta tossed a bullpen session Monday and Wednesday, but the Brewers want to give him one more test before activating him from the injured list. Depending on how long his outing lasts Saturday, he figures to make his next start for Milwaukee either Tuesday or Wednesday against the Rockies, assuming he's cleared to return.